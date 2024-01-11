Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Let’s be honest, it’s easy to get lazy when it comes to keeping your car interior tidy. It starts with one water bottle on the floor, then one receipt, then a fast food bag and before you know it your interior is a mess. Thankfully, there’s an easy and affordable solution to this in the form of a car trash can. Having a dedicated place for your garbage makes using the floor a lot less appealing. Most car trash cans are pretty affordable, in fact, we often feature the super-popular Hotor car trash can, but today we found a deal that even the Hotor can’t beat. For a limited time, this waterproof car trash can by Femuar is a huge 53% off, bringing the price down to just $6.99.

This 2.25 gallon trash can features a large main compartment with 2 mesh pockets on the sides and an additional pocket on the front. Like many other car trash cans, it can be folded up to save some space when not in use. It has a rubber opening on its velcro-sealed top to keep your trash from bouncing back out all over your car, is made with waterproof and easy-to-clean 600D material and uses a buckle strap to clip right around your headrest for a setup that couldn’t be quicker. If you don’t need a car trash can, it even doubles as a bag to store food or drinks for yourself of the kids. If you’re interested, act fast. This price is a steal. Check it out right here.

Key Features

Adjustable buckle straps

2.25 gallon capacity

Waterproof 600D material

Multiple pockets for additional storage

Lid prevents trash from falling out

$6.99 at Amazon

More top picks