false
product
this-light-shall-pass
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/this-light-shall-pass/
This light shall pass | Astronomy Magazine
Emmanuel Joly from Le Cannet-des-Maures, France Narrowband Hα, SII, and OIII filters were used to collect 31.6 hours of data with an 8-inch scope for this portrait of the Wizard Nebula, which surrounds the open cluster NGC 7380 in Cepheus. The star field comprises RGB exposure times of 45 minutes each.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/06/NGC7380_9k_ns_r.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-06-03
2025-06-03
163339
Emmanuel Joly from Le Cannet-des-Maures, France
Narrowband Hα, SII, and OIII filters were used to collect 31.6 hours of data with an 8-inch scope for this portrait of the Wizard Nebula, which surrounds the open cluster NGC 7380 in Cepheus. The star field comprises RGB exposure times of 45 minutes each.