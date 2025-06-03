This light shall pass | Astronomy Magazine





Emmanuel Joly from Le Cannet-des-Maures, France Narrowband Hα, SII, and OIII filters were used to collect 31.6 hours of data with an 8-inch scope for this portrait of the Wizard Nebula, which surrounds the open cluster NGC 7380 in Cepheus. The star field comprises RGB exposure times of 45 minutes each.

