No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

This light shall pass | Astronomy Magazine

June 3, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
A A
0
This light shall pass | Astronomy Magazine
2
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



This light shall pass | Astronomy Magazine



product

this-light-shall-pass
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/this-light-shall-pass/
This light shall pass | Astronomy Magazine
Emmanuel Joly from Le Cannet-des-Maures, France Narrowband Hα, SII, and OIII filters were used to collect 31.6 hours of data with an 8-inch scope for this portrait of the Wizard Nebula, which surrounds the open cluster NGC 7380 in Cepheus. The star field comprises RGB exposure times of 45 minutes each.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/06/NGC7380_9k_ns_r.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00

article
ASY
2025-06-03
2025-06-03
163339

Emmanuel Joly from Le Cannet-des-Maures, France

Narrowband Hα, SII, and OIII filters were used to collect 31.6 hours of data with an 8-inch scope for this portrait of the Wizard Nebula, which surrounds the open cluster NGC 7380 in Cepheus. The star field comprises RGB exposure times of 45 minutes each.


Related Posts

Next Post
Misophonia Has Genetic Links to Anxiety And Depression, Study Shows

Misophonia Has Genetic Links to Depression And Anxiety, Study Finds : ScienceAlert todayheadline

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest

Recent News

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Todayheadline.co