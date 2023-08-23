Lords of the Fallen, the debut game from Hexworks, is a game that dares to ask: “What if Soul Reaver, but Dark Souls?” Just in case you’ve somehow missed all the recent coverage – including this chonky gameplay trailer – the game showed up today at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

Hexworks brought some new cinematic footage to show us, and you can definitely tell there are plenty of Souls-like similarities in boss design, environments and gameplay pace. Of course, Lords of the Fallen’s big new feature is the dual worlds mechanic which sends you to the underworld when you die, and tasks you with getting back.

As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, embark on an epic quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God.

The world of Lords of the Fallen always exists on two planes, so even beyond dying and respawning, you’d want to traverse between them to solve puzzles, unlock new pathways, and generally see things from a different perspective.

Five times larger than the 2014 original, the game takes place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game, and it introduces an all-new adventure and is filled with NPC quests, several characters, and a deep narrative.

You will start by creating your hero before tackling the single-player campaign and you also have the option to invite a second player to join you in an uninterrupted online co-op experience.

Lords of the Fallen arrives Friday, October 13 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.