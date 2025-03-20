Being in the C-suite is a high-pressure job with long hours, broad responsibilities, and intense scrutiny. But what is it like to be a top executive when you’re off the clock?

Today we meet the co-founder and CEO of Faircado, Evolena de Wilde.

The 31-year-old entrepreneur based out of Berlin got her start in the high-energy startup world, working at burgeoning tech companies for five years before starting her own venture. She’s held professional stints at airline passenger compensation company Airhelp, and community-centric skincare brand HelloBody.

In 2022, she launched AI-powered second-hand shopping assistant Faircado with her friend Ali Nezamolmaleki. The advanced tech scans product images to connect users with the best second-hand purchasing options, aggregating information from different online marketplaces. It was voted the Product of the Day on Black Friday in 2023, and in 2024 the company closed a €3 million funding round led by World Fund, Europe’s leading climate VC.

Faircado has since become one the largest second-hand shopping tools in Europe through its partnerships with eBay, Vestiaire Collective, Sellpy, Back Market, and more. The AI function now aggregates more than 100 million offers across electronics, books, fashion, and more. De Wilde’s value of sustainability comes into practice at Faircado, too—she says users have saved millions of dollars and tons of CO2 by purchasing used goods through the digital add-on. Most recently, Faircado expanded into the UK with the launch of its browser plug-in.

De Wilde was able to connect her passion for sustainability with her professional background in Berlin’s startup scene. And she practices what she preaches in her own life—from where she buys her coffee and indoor decor, to how she celebrates her career ‘wins.’

“I’ve always tried to furnish anywhere I’ve lived sustainably,” she tells Fortune. “In fact, it’s at the heart of why I started Faircado.”

The finances

Fortune: What’s been the best investment you’ve ever bought?

A flat in Brussels, where I’m from. I bought it 2 years ago, and it has been a profitable investment since day one, as the rent covers more than my mortgage. I’ve done some renovations to make it more energy efficient so the value has increased already, and it will probably continue to rise as it’s well located. It was quite a bit of work, but I really like to build stuff made to last.

And the worst?

Nothing yet. I’ve been lucky.

What are your living arrangements like: Swanky apartment in the city or suburban sprawling?

I live in Prenzlauer Berg, Berlin. It’s considered a calm, fancy, family-friendly neighborhood, with a lot of small cafés and yoga studios. My flat is filled with art and Scandinavian vintage furniture. I’ve always tried to furnish anywhere I’ve lived sustainably. In fact, it’s at the heart of why I started Faircado.

Back in 2021, when I moved into this unfurnished flat during the pandemic, I couldn’t just go out to a shop and buy second-hand furniture. So I started doing it online and realised how clunky and time consuming the experience was. Same for clothes, books and electronics.

How do you commute to work?

By bike! I bike at least an hour a day. It keeps me fit and refreshes my mind. I don’t own a car (and hope I never will need to).

Do you carry a wallet?

I rarely have cash. My favourite bank is Tomorrow, a sustainable bank that invests my money into social and environmental projects. Plus, their cards are really beautiful.

Do you invest in shares?

I’ve played around with Trade Republic a bit. I invested in renewable energy companies that are doing really well at the moment, for instance. Also, eBay, because I truly believe that second-hand is the future, and Spotify, because it’s one of those products that just makes life nicer.

I’m not going to give anyone advice on the topic, but I would say it’s a good tool to promote businesses you understand and believe belong in the future of our economy.

What personal finance advice would you give your 20-year-old self?

Save 20% to 50% of your salary. Move it directly to a savings account on the day you get paid. Make sure your spendings don’t increase at the same rate as your earnings.

Buy less but better—and second-hand. Focus on high-quality things that will really bring you long-lasting joy and utility.

Never save on experiences and learnings. The things that make you grow are always a good investment (including therapy and trips to the mountains).

Be generous with the people and associations you love.

Buy a house or a flat as soon as you can. You can then either live in it (and invest your rent into something that will be yours in 20 years), or rent it out and let the mortgage pay itself. It’s a great investment (except if you’re really unlucky, or living in an unstable country), and if sh-t hits the fan you will always have a place to live.

Where’s your go-to wristwatch from?

I still wear the one I bought 15 years ago with the salary from my first student job. I’ve heard it doesn’t fit with my vintage Chanel necklace, but I don’t care.

The necessities

How do you get your daily coffee fix?

No capsules. I fully boycott Nespresso and Starbucks. But I’m a fan of all ethical coffee brands. The ones who actually pay the farmers behind the coffee beans. I get mine from Coffee Circle, in Berlin. I have a very simple Bialetti Moka machine at home, and we have a proper DeLonghi Dedica Arte espresso machine in the office (second-hand, of course), with a milk foamer for our daily doses of Oatly cappuccinos. Very Berlin Startup vibe.

“Never save on experiences and learnings. The things that make you grow are always a good investment.”

What about eating on the go?

I go out every day, usually with some team members or investors. Berlin offers amazing lunch options for 5 to 12 euros, and as I hate to cook, I don’t see a reason not to eat out. I usually go for a salad, falafel, Italian pizza, or sushi. I don’t need fancy expensive food, just quality ingredients and good vegetarian options to be happy.

Where do you buy groceries?

At the local organic farmers market, on Saturday mornings.

How often in a week do you dine out versus cook at home?

It used to be 4-5 days of eating out for dinner, but now we have HelloFresh which delivers great healthy recipes at home. So we cook more.

Where do you shop for your work wardrobe?

I buy most of my wardrobe second-hand and only stuff that I need, so I’m shopping on resale platforms (mainly Faircado) and finding unique pieces that way. I wear second-hand Céline, Maje, Comme des Garçons, Chloé, Sézane, Samsøe Samsøe, Acne Studios, etc. The fabric being the most important thing: I almost only wear wool and cotton.

When I buy new stuff (it’s rare) it would be to support small designer labels of fair fashion, ideally produced in Europe.

What would be a typical work outfit for you?

Navy blue T-shirt, wide jeans, Chloé boots/Birkenstock Boston.

Are you the proud owner of any futuristic gadgets?

No. I find most gadgets useless. The only futuristic thing I’ve bought is my Cube Nuroad gravel bike, in smokylilac’n’black. But I would say it’s more of a piece of art. A very beautiful and useful piece of art.

The treats

How do you unwind from the top job?

My weekly therapy, journaling, a good run, a yoga class, a drawing class, a dinner with my partner and/or with friends.

“I find most gadgets useless.”

How do you treat yourself when you get a promotion?

I try not to buy things for the sake of it. If I have something to celebrate, I do things that bring me joy: go dancing with my friends, go eating in a nice restaurant, going to a concert or a festival.

How many days of annual leave do you take a year?

I don’t know. I’m never fully off and travel quite a lot for work, so it’s difficult to say.

I did spend one month in Rwanda (traveling around the national parks and working from the amazing Norrsken House of Kigali) to escape the greyness of Berlin this winter. What struck me was that the people here seem a lot happier than back home. A great reminder of what we actually need: water, some food, a roof, strong communities, a lot of dancing, singing and laughing, and a beautifully preserved environment. That seems to be the best recipe for happiness.

