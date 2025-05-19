It’s expected that executives incorporate AI into their own day-to-day work lives to amplify their performance. But one executive is using it in a surprising way—to predict and solve conflict among her executive team.

Tracey Franklin, chief people and digital technology officer at Moderna, created profiles of the company’s executive team in a GPT using the results of their personality studies.

“I have scenarios of when two people are maybe at conflict, or when I have to go in with an opinion,” she said at Fortune’s inaugural Workplace Innovation Summit on Monday.

The GPT then predicts the group’s potential reaction to Franklin’s recommendation. She has also used the technology to model how certain individuals might react to a scenario, as well as explain to her why she may have received a particular reaction. She then uses the models to determine how she can best foster a reconciliation between team members in conflict. This is all before any conflict has even occurred.

“I think I’m pretty good with people, but it gives me an advantage that I didn’t have before, because I don’t fully understand someone’s innate human personality response like the GPT allows me to do,” she said.

Franklin doesn’t just utilize the technology to understand her colleagues—she uses it to understand herself as well.

“If I’m having a really bad day and I need to understand myself and why I’m triggered, I actually have a completely interactive coach, therapist, and teammate that I use all the time. It’s been my favorite thing.”

Aneesh Raman, chief economic opportunity officer at LinkedIn, also touted AI’s ability to improve human interaction. “There’s so much that we lose in terms of the human-to-human because of cultural disconnects. It’s most explicit in terms of language and literally being in different countries, but it exists across functional know-how.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com