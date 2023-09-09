Netherealm Studios has finally given us a look at how Jean-Claude Van Damme will appear as the fighter Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1.

This version of Johnny Cage even pulls off Van Damme’s famous splits move as seen in his films Time Cop, Black Eagle, Kickboxer, Bloodsport, Double Impact, and others.

After 30 years, the man, the myth, the legend finally arrives in Mortal Kombat.

It’s fitting to see Van Damme in the game, considering the original Mortal Kombat was developed as a fighting game based on the Muscles from Brussels and his film Bloodsport. Creators Ed Boon and John Tobias wanted the actor to star in the game, but Van Damme was under contract to appear in a different game for the SEGA Genesis, plus the deal to use the film license fell through. Since the duo couldn’t get either the actor or the license, they instead modeled the character Johnny Cage after how Van Damme appeared in Bloodsport.

You can acquire the skin for the martial artist, actor, filmmaker, and fight choreographer by purchasing the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1.

As far as other content is concerned, DLC will come in the form of Kombat Packs. The first Kombat Pack is included with the Kollector’s Edition and the Premium Edition. It contains guest characters Homelander, Invincible’s Omni-Man, and Peacemaker. Mortal Kombat characters included in the pack are Erma, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

The pack will also include Kameo Fighters, a unique roster of partners who assist your main fighter during matches to help create expanded gameplay possibilities. They enhance fights with Special Moves, Throws, and defensive Breakers.

The game is set around a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang, and the iconic franchise has been revamped with a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities.

Those who pre-order the game will receive the exclusive playable character Shang Tsung no matter which edition they order.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out September 19 on PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.