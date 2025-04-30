Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every leadership book and training program emphasizes the same core skills: emotional intelligence, vision, communication and decision-making. But one critical skill rarely makes the list, even though it quietly but directly determines how well a leader’s message is understood, executed and remembered: writing.

Not writing in the literary sense — like crafting novels or research papers — but the kind of writing that runs organizations. The email that cuts through ambiguity and gets straight to the point, or the company-wide memo that inspires as well as informs. The strategy document so well-structured that it eliminates debate, clarifies direction and creates buy-in before the meeting even begins.

This kind of writing is the backbone of leadership in a world where over half of a typical workweek is spent on written communication — whether via email, Slack, reports, LinkedIn posts or formal presentations. Yet, despite the integral role writing plays in alignment, execution and shaping communication at every level of an organization, it remains an undervalued leadership skill.

Why leaders overlook writing as an important skill, and why that’s a mistake

Writing is often dismissed as something any competent professional should already know how to do. However, executives are busy professionals who are constantly being pulled in a million directions, and many of them write the way they think: scattered and disorganized. They create unnecessary confusion by writing the way they talk instead of the way people read.

The cost of dismissing the effects of poor written communication is enormous. Nearly 9 in 10 business leaders have experienced firsthand the adverse impact of poor communication at work, whether that’s through increased costs (45%), missed deadlines (39%), eroded brand reputation (34%) or decreased productivity (28%).

Good writing doesn’t necessarily mean perfect grammar or eloquence, though that does help. What’s more important in writing, though, is precision: saying exactly what needs to be said, in as few words as clarity allows, and doing so in a way that leaves no room for misinterpretation.

Leaders who write well lead better. Their teams don’t waste time second-guessing or needing to follow up on instructions. While so much of leadership is about making the right decisions, more of it depends on ensuring those decisions are understood, adopted and executed. That relies, far more than most people realize, on the strength of a leader’s written communication.

How leaders can improve their writing

For those in leadership positions, effective writing means clarity, precision and impact. Here’s how leaders can avoid misunderstandings, accelerate decisions and drive alignment through their written communication:

1. Pre-write

The first step in improving your writing is to refine your thinking before you begin. If the message isn’t clear in your mind, you’re not ready to distribute it to an audience. Before drafting an email, memo or report, identify the central points of what you need to communicate:

Who is my audience, and what do they need to know?

What is the most effective structure to present this information?

What are the essential takeaways I need the recipient to understand?

What action or understanding should this create?

What is the best communication channel for this message (email, Slack, text, verbal comment, phone call or video meeting) based on urgency and complexity?

By clarifying your message before you begin writing, you ensure that your communication is focused and free of ambiguity.

2. Keep it concise without sacrificing clarity

Once the core idea is clear, the next challenge is striking the right balance between brevity and comprehension. Many leaders fall into two extremes: overcomplicating their message with unnecessary complexity and redundancy or oversimplifying to the point of vagueness.

Dense, jargon-heavy writing makes it harder for teams to extract key points. But being too brief is just as problematic. A rushed, two-sentence email fired off like a text message (for example, “let’s discuss this soon”) may feel efficient, but without enough context, it creates extra work — forcing recipients to ask follow-up questions or, worse, make incorrect assumptions that lead to mistakes.

Strong writing is concise yet complete, stripping away anything that muddies the message while retaining the essential parts.

3. Give your message a clear structure

Writing without structure is like speaking without pauses — ideas blur together, and meaning gets lost. The best writing guides the reader effortlessly from one point to the next.

To achieve this, every piece of writing should follow a clear hierarchy:

Start with the main point: Readers should grasp the key message immediately, not have to search for it in the middle of a paragraph.

Break information into clear sections: Use short paragraphs, bullet points or headings to make content easy to scan.

Ensure a logical progression: Each sentence should naturally lead to the next, helping the reader follow your thought process without confusion.

Cluttered, disorganized writing forces people to work harder to understand your message. And in leadership, the harder a message is to process, the less likely it is to drive action.

4. Proofread and revise accordingly

A first draft is rarely the best draft — the best writing happens in revision. The first draft is for ideas; the second is for clarity.

Reading a message aloud often reveals what the eye glosses over: awkward phrasing, unnecessary complexity or sentences that force the reader to work too hard. If a sentence feels clunky when spoken aloud, it will be just as clunky when read.

To refine your writing, focus on these key improvements:

Simplify unnecessarily complex sentences: Cut excess words and replace jargon with clear, direct language.

Ensure every sentence (and every word) serves a purpose.

Clarify expectations: Remove any ambiguity that could lead to misinterpretation.

For leaders, writing well doesn’t mean sounding impressive. It means making ideas, decisions and expectations unmistakably clear. A leader’s influence depends on their ability to be understood by the people they lead.

If you want to elevate your leadership, start small. Improve one email at a time. Before sending your next message, ask yourself: Does this say exactly what I need it to say, as clearly as possible? Mastering clear writing will not just improve your daily communications — it will make you a leader whose words deliver an impact.