Reuse and refill systems are a win for the environment and economy

Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – A review of studies comparing single-use to reusable packaging around the world finds that refilling beverage containers in an effective reuse system is better than single-use containers – even when single-use containers are collected for recycling. Simply put, reuse improves environmental and economic outcomes.

“This Plastic Free July, we want to highlight how recycling is simply not an adequate answer to the plastic pollution crisis,” said Karen Wirsig, Senior Program Manager for Plastics at Environmental Defence. “More and more packaging is made of plastic materials that cannot be effectively collected and recycled. It ends up as waste and litter. At the same time, single-use packaging drives demand for unsustainable production of plastics that contributes to climate change.”

Studies show that adopting effective beverage reuse and refill programs, such as the long-standing program that exists for bottled beer in Canada – reduces emissions from the lifecycle of packaging at the same time as it eliminates waste. Reuse wins even when comparing heavier glass packaging reuse to lighter plastic and aluminum single-use containers. Furthermore, use of glass for food and beverage packaging avoids contamination from microplastics and chemical additives associated with plastic packaging.

“The plastics industry likes to pretend its lightweight packaging is better for the environment,” Wirsig added. “That doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. A container that is used multiple times – even if it’s heavier – scores better on pollution than throwaway plastics, which persist in the environment and our bodies long after we’re finished using them.”

Notably, refill programs are also local job creators. Studies show that refilling beverage containers – which requires local logistics and sanitation – creates about five times more jobs than single-use containers.

The path forward is clear. This Plastic Free July, and beyond, governments at all levels must act to reduce plastic production, use and waste in Canada, and support solutions such as accessible and effective reuse/refill systems.

