The Swan Hill region in Victoria’s north-west has successfully raised $2.6 million to fund a state-of-the-art MRI scanner for its district hospital. The campaign reached its goal following donations from hundreds of residents and businesses.

Currently, residents needing an MRI must travel two hours to Bendigo, or even three to four hours to Ballarat or Melbourne. The cost and time of travel can be significant.

For example, Ainsley O’Bryan, a caravan park owner, needed an MRI three years ago to detect a spinal cord tumour. She says having the scanner locally would have led to an earlier diagnosis and reduced stress, time off work, and childcare challenges.

The fundraising initiative was spearheaded by Paula Starrs, a local volunteer who noticed the lack of access and felt compelled to act. The hospital had already set aside $1.4 million, including a $1 million bequest. Volunteer efforts, mainly led by community networks, helped raise the additional $1.2 million required.

Starrs said she started by calling friends and encouraging donations at informal gatherings. Soon, nearly “every business in town” contributed. “The whole town should be really proud,” she said.

Live Events



Volunteer driver Dianne James, who helps transport patients, details the strain on local residents. Some must postpone scans when they are unwell because they lack travel support. With a local MRI, James says, “They can be in and out within an hour or so and go home and rest,” reducing stress and logistical challenges.Chloe Keogh, interim CEO of Swan Hill District Health, expressed gratitude for the rapid community response. The hospital is in the middle of a $65 million redevelopment, including upgrading its radiology wing.The region is now preparing to apply for additional state government funding to install and “fit out” the planned radiology space. Pending final infrastructure upgrades, the MRI is expected to be operational by mid-2026.