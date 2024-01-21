There’s been a bit of radio silence around the Lucasfilm camp lately regarding its upcoming projects that always seem to be victims of a shell game concerning production slates and eventual releases. But with a new year comes fresh interest that should get fans energized (or angry), even if it’s a cleverly edited fake promo that many faithful followers are apparently getting upset about.

With a title that sounds more like a Halloween special than a thrilling space opera series set in the galaxy far, far way, here comes a fun fan preview from folks at Darth Trailer for Disney+’s “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” starring Jude Law, mostly cobbled together with snippets and sound bites from previous Disney+ “Star Wars” series.

Lucasfilm first took the wrapper off this “Star Wars” coming-of-age show that they secretly labeled “Grammar Rodeo” back at Star Wars Celebration 2022 by revealing its official title as “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.” The “young adults in space” series was described as having the darker tone of an old ’80s Steven Spielberg adventure, conceived by “Spider-Man Trilogy” director Jon Watts and screenwriter Christopher Ford, who also wrote the hit Spidey installment, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Its storyline was said to exist in “Star Wars'” New Republic era roughly nine years after the Battle of Yavin, similar to “Ahsoka” and “The Mandalorian,” and revolved around a gang of children lost amid the cosmos attempting to find their way home and a Jedi Knight who aids them.

“It stars four kids, but it is not a kid’s show,” Watts explained back at the 2022 convention.

“The Mandalorian’s” Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will serve as executive producers.

Then the initial “Skeleton Crew” teaser was unveiled at last year’s Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, with Jude Law and creator Jon Favreau offering more specifics about this clan of star-lost kids wandering around in uncharted space, and a list of the show’s directors: Jon Watts, David Lowery, The Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

With “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” due to be released sometime in late 2024, it shouldn’t be long before Lucasfilm treats us to an official full trailer and then we’ll finally be able to judge whether it might be a massive hit or a total miss.