“We are reducing new metal, and secondly, we are reducing logistics — nobody has to come pick it up” in diesel-burning trucks, said Nishioka.

Iulian Bobe joined Sun Metalon as chief strategy officer after co-founding a textile recycling company called Circ. He said steel and aluminum manufacturers are very eager to reduce their waste streams and their emissions; meanwhile, in Europe, decarbonization mandates drive demand.

“They’re really trying to get to a situation where they have zero landfill,” Bobe said. ​“They’re looking for solutions that can be implemented in the factories. You really don’t want to haul all that waste to another location. Our solution is very modular — we can put it on the site, achieving the circularity.”

Major companies get on board for testing Sun Metalon says it has received a total of $40 million from investors. Both Toyota Motor Co. and the construction equipment manufacturer Komatsu have purchased its equipment, tested it in their facilities, and promised to work with Sun Metalon to scale up the technology.

A 2024 press release from Komatsu explains that making the high-chromium cast-iron sealing rings used on undercarriages of its equipment produces a lot of polishing sludge — ​“a difficult-to-handle mixture of fine metal particles, oil, and water.”

Each year, Komatsu produces 150 tons of the sludge, which is hard to safely melt and recycle, according to the release — but Sun Metalon could change that.

“This endeavor not only promises significant resource conservation and waste treatment cost reductions but also aligns with broader decarbonization efforts in metal processing,” says the press release.

Toyota Motor Co. and Sun Metalon presented results of their tests at a May 2023 conference of the Japan Foundry Engineering Society, according to a Sun Metalon press release. (Nishioka declined to put Canary Media in contact with representatives of those companies, other investors, or potential customers.)

The Round A funding announced recently included Airbus Ventures, a Japanese bank, and an innovation fund, along with Nippon Steel, which is seeking to acquire U.S. Steel, including its Gary Works mill in Northwest Indiana. In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has expressed his support for an acquisition that would include decision-making power for the federal government — a sharp turn from promises he made on the campaign trail to block the move.

The Recycled Materials Association, a trade group that represents metal recycling, noted that over 70% of steel and 80% of aluminum in the U.S. is made from recycled material.

“Compared to the processing and transportation needed for mining, drilling, harvesting, or other methods of extracting natural resources for manufacturing, the use of recycled materials typically produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions,” Rachel Bookman, a spokesperson for the organization, said by email.

The trade association declined to comment specifically about Sun Metalon, which is one of its members.

A CEO ’s vision for the future of metals Nishioka said the technology could be useful for ​“automotive and aerospace, construction machinery, any product using metal,” adding that he plans to pitch to steel mills and foundries in the Midwest and South.

“Any process melting metal can benefit,” he continued, ​“either companies that are melting metal or companies purchasing from those companies.” Nishioka imagines that with more innovation, the modular technology could be used not only to prepare metal for recycling but to actually create metal products. He’s also hopeful that new industrial processes could spur manufacturing in developing nations, an idea inspired by his time volunteering in Kenya as an undergraduate student.