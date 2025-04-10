Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Professional sports ownership is broken. For years, teams have been leaving cities with little regard for the fans who built their legacies. Oakland, Calif., has faced this heartbreak multiple times, with major teams abandoning the city, leaving fans feeling disconnected. Now, backed by various celebrities, including the lead singer of Green Day (Billie Joe Armstrong) and rapper Too $hort, the Oakland Ballers (the B’s) are reinventing sports ownership. Baseball, specifically.

The B’s fan-first model is empowering people to not only cheer on the team but shape its future—and readers can now be a part of this massive shift in sports culture.

Here’s why investors in and outside Oakland should consider this opportunity.

Oakland Ballers’ unique market position

As the only professional baseball team in Oakland, the Ballers are tapping into a market of 7.8 million potential fans—the 10th largest media market in the U.S. The potential for growth is vast, and they’re already proving it as we speak.

The Ballers sold 100,000+ tickets in their first season and locked in more than $1 million in merchandise sales. Their social media followers are up 144%, and B’s merchandise is shaping up to become a lifestyle brand for Oakland residents. Strong fan engagement shows the team is on the right track to becoming Oakland’s new sports powerhouse.

On top of that, the power of fan engagement shouldn’t be underestimated. Compare the Savannah Bananas—a more theatrical exhibition team that made an estimated $51M in annual revenue with a fan-first approach. While the Oakland B’s will focus on more conventional baseball, they’re taking all the right steps to build a franchise to reflect the longtime sports legacy Oakland fans have come to adore.

Giving millions of fans what they want

The Oakland Ballers have updated the city’s historic Raimondi Park with a $1.6 million renovation. Located in the heart of West Oakland, Calif., this park has been the site of significant moments in baseball history, including some of the first integrated games in the 1940s. Legends like Frank Robinson, Vada Pinson, and Curt Flood played here, shaping not just the sport, but the culture of Oakland itself.

The team plans to expand the stadium to 6,000-8,000 seats within the next five years. This is just one of many ways the Ballers are laying the groundwork for long-term growth and profitability.

Be part of a new sports ownership model

The gap that the Oakland Ballers aim to fill can’t be understated. It gives them a first-mover advantage in a historic Oakland sports market, setting them up to dominate and attract a loyal fanbase. In addition to their

massive fanbase potential, the team has also raised $8 million from investors already.

This is your chance to make history. Be part of the Oakland Ballers as we bring pride and excitement back to the city.

Learn how you can invest and help shape the future of Oakland sports right here.

This is a paid advertisement for the Oakland Ballers’ Regulation CF offering. Please read the offering circular at https://invest.oaklandballers.com/