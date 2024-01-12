



With much of the US facing weather that’s been described as a “polar vortex” and an “arctic blast,” you might not have light spring outerwear on your mind. But buying clothes a season in advance is a great way to be prepared and score steep savings. A light rain jacket is particularly handy in spring, a season that’s often marked by sunny days and sudden showers. The North Face’s Alta Vista Jacket is a lightweight, water-resistant layer that’s suited for everyday wear as well as hikes, and it’s currently discounted by over $40.

Normally retailing for $140, the North Face Alta Vista Jacket at REI is available in six colors, all for under $100. Colors include vibrant hues like Fiery Red and Mandarin, more muted hues like New Taupe Green, and eye-catching prints. As of this writing, most colors aside from Meld Grey are in stock in a full run of sizes, but that won’t last long.

The jacket utilizes North Face’s waterproof yet breathable DryVent fabric, which features pores that are small enough to keep water out while allowing water vapor to escape. The jacket is packable for easy storage in a bag, and there are multiple secure, zippered pockets for convenient storage. This helps prevent condensation from building up under the jacket. If you still find yourself running warm, the jacket also utilizes underarm zips to vent additional air. The hem, hood, and cuffs can be tightened for a secure, dry fit.

The Alta Vista jacket has a technical design that is suited for hikers, but the features also come in handy for travelers and commuters. The packable design makes it a good “just-in-case” option for travelers, while commuters can take advantage of the secure but easy-to-access side-entry chest pocket, which is the ideal size for storing a phone or transit pass. The jacket is also windproof, making it a good light layer even on sunny days.

One shopper appreciated the technical features, writing that the “jacket is light and packable, it features the chest vertical pocket which I find great for carrying my smartphone, and the pit zips are great for regulating the temp quickly.” Shoppers also appreciated the lightweight but warm construction, with one writing that the jacket was “Warm, comfortable and light (perfect for backpacking). Highly recommend if you’re looking for something light to throw over a sweater or to use on its own.”

If you’re looking for a lightweight, water-resistant layer for travel, hiking, or everyday use, you’ll want to act fast on the North Face Alta Vista to take advantage of this major discount.