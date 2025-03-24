From the right spots, you can see the Moon cover part of the Sun

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon does not completely cover the Sun from any location.

credit: Yurakum/WikiMedia Commons

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to view an unusual event: a partial eclipse of the Sun. Depending on where you are, you might see the Moon cover up to 90 percent of the bright solar disk. Remember, however, even 10 percent of the Sun is dangerous to look at, so wear approved solar glasses whenever you look at it. Good luck!