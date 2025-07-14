Globular cluster M4 in the constellation Scorpius is a wonderful object to look at through a telescope of any size.

Credit: Gerald Rhemann

magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out and observe M4, the wonderful globular cluster in the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. You can use the Scorpion’s brightest star, 1st-magnitude Antares, as your guide. Although sharp-eyed observers may pick this up with their naked eyes, its swarms of stars look best through a telescope. Good luck!