Evidence that we live in a spiral galaxy is all around us early in the morning in late spring.

The Milky Way will be easily visible from a dark site if you go out around midnight or later in late May.

Credit: Will Jordan

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out a bit later in the evening this time of year to see the Milky Way. Be sure to go out before the Moon comes up. The Milky Way rises in the east several hours after sunset and stretches from the north, where you’ll see the constellation Cassiopeia, to the south, where you’ll find Scorpius and Sagittarius, two star groups that lie toward the center of our galaxy. Good luck!