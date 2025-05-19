See two of our solar system’s brightest objects come together in the morning sky.

The Moon met Venus on September 18, 2017 over the Badlands Door Trail in Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

Credit: Greg Alliss

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out in the early morning hours of May 22 and observe a close pairing of Venus and the Moon. About once a month these two celestial standouts come near each other, and this would be a nice one to photograph. The Moon will be a crescent, and Venus will shine brightly nearby. Good luck!