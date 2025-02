The Moon will slide by the bright star Antares on the morning of February 21.

credit: M. Bakich/TheSKY software

In this episode, Dave Eicher invites you to go out and catch the Moon as it passes by Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius. This pairing will happen in the hours near dawn on the morning of February 21. As both objects rise, note the shape of the constellation — it really does look like a scorpion.