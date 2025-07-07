On the evening of July 7, the Moon will pass Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius.

magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out during the evening of July 7 and observe the pretty bright Moon passing Antares, also known as Alpha Scorpii. Look sharp, because the Moon’s light may hinder your view of the star, especially if your location has high clouds or smoke overhead. Good luck!