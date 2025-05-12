The Owl Nebula (M97) lies in the constellation Ursa Major the Great Bear. It is an example of a planetary nebula.

credit: Ken Crawford

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out and observe a planetary nebula in the constellation Ursa Major the Great Bear. Amateur astronomers call it the Owl Nebula because it has two dark circles superimposed on a bright round background. Overall, it looks like the face of an owl. Also known as M97, this object shows what our Sun’s future will look like some 6 billion years from now. Use at least a medium size telescope to see it well. Good luck!