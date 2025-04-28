The Whirlpool Galaxy (M51) is an example of a galaxy collision. The two objects are slowly interacting gravitationally, with the effects visible through medium size telescopes.

credit: Bob Fera

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out in the evening this spring to observe one of the sky’s finest deep-sky objects: the Whirlpool Galaxy, also known as M51. And as a bonus, you’ll also see a second galaxy — NGC 5195 — interacting with the Whirlpool. You’ll need a medium size telescope, such as a Celestron 8, to get a good view. Wait until M51 is high in the sky on a moonless night. Good luck!