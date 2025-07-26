On Episode 170 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik are joined by are joined by Dr. Robert O’Brien, director of the Center for Space Nuclear Research for the Universities Space Research Association, to discuss powering spacecraft by radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs).
Powering spacecraft, especially out in the dark, cold outer solar system, is a huge challenge. There are limits to how large solar panels can be, and they are not very efficient in the weak sunlight beyond Mars.
For decades, choice flagship NASA missions have used RTGs — radioisotope thermoelectric generators — to fill this need. From the experiments on the Apollo missions to the Viking Mars landers, Galileo to Jupiter, Cassini to Saturn, and the twin Voyagers, RTGs have provided decades of power for space exploration. From Plutonium to Americium, nuclear elements provide years and years of heat that can be converted into electricity.
O’Brien has specialized in RTGs for decades. It’s a fascinating dive into atomic space batteries!
Space news of the week
Model Falcon 9!
About This Week In Space
This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What’s happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?
Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.
Rod Pyle is an author, journalist, television producer and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine. He has written 18 books on space history, exploration, and development, including Space 2.0, Innovation the NASA Way, Interplanetary Robots, Blueprint for a Battlestar, Amazing Stories of the Space Age, First On the Moon, and Destination Mars
In a previous life, Rod produced numerous documentaries and short films for The History Channel, Discovery Communications, and Disney. He also worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the Battlestar Galactica reboot, as well as various sci-fi TV pilots. His most recent TV credit was with the NatGeo documentary on Tom Wolfe’s iconic book The Right Stuff.
Responsible for Space.com’s editorial vision, Tariq Malik has been the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com since 2019 and has covered space news and science for 18 years. He joined the Space.com team in 2001, first as an intern and soon after as a full-time spaceflight reporter covering human spaceflight, exploration, astronomy and the night sky. He became Space.com’s managing editor in 2009. As on-air talent has presented space stories on CNN, Fox News, NPR and others.
Tariq is an Eagle Scout (yes, he earned the Space Exploration merit badge), a Space Camp veteran (4 times as a kid, once as an adult), and has taken the ultimate “vomit comet” ride while reporting on zero-gravity fires. Before joining Space.com, he served as a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering city and education beats. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University.