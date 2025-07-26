Atomic Space Batteries! – Dr. Robert O’Brien of USRA – YouTube Watch On

On Episode 170 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik are joined by are joined by Dr. Robert O’Brien, director of the Center for Space Nuclear Research for the Universities Space Research Association, to discuss powering spacecraft by radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs).

Powering spacecraft, especially out in the dark, cold outer solar system, is a huge challenge. There are limits to how large solar panels can be, and they are not very efficient in the weak sunlight beyond Mars.

For decades, choice flagship NASA missions have used RTGs — radioisotope thermoelectric generators — to fill this need. From the experiments on the Apollo missions to the Viking Mars landers, Galileo to Jupiter, Cassini to Saturn, and the twin Voyagers, RTGs have provided decades of power for space exploration. From Plutonium to Americium, nuclear elements provide years and years of heat that can be converted into electricity.



O’Brien has specialized in RTGs for decades. It’s a fascinating dive into atomic space batteries!

Space news of the week

Model Falcon 9!

About This Week In Space

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What’s happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.

Host of This Week In Space on TWiT Host of This Week In Space on TWiT Rod Pyle Social Links Navigation Space author and historian Rod Pyle is an author, journalist, television producer and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine. He has written 18 books on space history, exploration, and development, including Space 2.0, Innovation the NASA Way, Interplanetary Robots, Blueprint for a Battlestar, Amazing Stories of the Space Age, First On the Moon, and Destination Mars In a previous life, Rod produced numerous documentaries and short films for The History Channel, Discovery Communications, and Disney. He also worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the Battlestar Galactica reboot, as well as various sci-fi TV pilots. His most recent TV credit was with the NatGeo documentary on Tom Wolfe’s iconic book The Right Stuff.