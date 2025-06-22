Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You don’t need to overhaul your company’s hardware to boost performance. Sometimes, the smartest investment is in the operating system itself. Right now, business leaders can grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 (regularly $199) through July 20—a powerful upgrade for any professional environment.

Whether you’re running a solo consultancy, scaling a startup, or managing a growing remote team, Windows 11 Pro offers the security, productivity, and performance enhancements your operation demands. It’s designed for power users and professionals who can’t afford downtime, slow systems, or limited features.

With tools like BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtualization, Azure AD support, and Windows Sandbox, this version goes far beyond the home edition. For entrepreneurs juggling sensitive data or developers working in isolated environments, these are necessities.

The modernized interface and snap layouts make multitasking a breeze, while Windows Copilot, the built-in AI assistant, helps you summarize content, generate code, or change settings in seconds. It’s a productivity win, especially when paired with Teams and voice-to-text capabilities.

For small business owners navigating hybrid teams or IT managers juggling multiple devices, Windows 11 Pro also simplifies device management. With features like Group Policy support and remote desktop functionality, you can easily configure, monitor, and secure multiple machines from a single point of control.

This is especially useful for businesses with distributed teams or those handling sensitive client data. Plus, compatibility with Microsoft Intune and third-party endpoint management tools means you can streamline onboarding and enforce security policies—without having to invest in expensive IT infrastructure.

This is a lifetime license, so you only pay once, and never worry about renewals or subscriptions again.

