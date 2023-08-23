It’s hard to put a price on safety, especially when we’re out riding our bicycles and electric bicycles. This is especially true now that a lot of people are hitting the roads on two-wheelers on a regular basis. Apart, of course, from the regulation and education of e-bike riders and car drivers alike, paying attention to safety gear is arguably a crucial aspect of staying safe.

There are tons of accessories on the market that are designed to enhance the level of safety found on bikes – both electric or otherwise. A good example of this comes from French urban bike accessory specialist Overade. The brand’s been around for about a decade now, and it dedicates its existence towards the development of tech and accessories for urban riders. Its newest product, the OxiTurn Deluxe, is an integrated taillight designed to be mounted on your helmet. It includes a tail lamp, brake light, and even turn signals.

Naturally, a cyclist’s head is the highest point of the bike, and the part that’s closest to the eye-level of other motorists, so the helmet is the perfect spot for the OxiTurn Deluxe. Unlike other e-bike brake lights, the OxiTurn Deluxe is connected directly to the bike’s brake leverr via a small silicone sleeve. The switch communicates wirelessly to the light, switching it on every time the brakes are applied. On top of that, a small switch mounted on the handlebars allows you to activate turn signals, further increasing your visibility to other road users.

The nice thing about Overade’s solution is that it’s universally applicable to all sorts of bicycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters. The silicone controller means that it’s easy to install and uninstall in a matter of seconds. Furthermore, the system is self-dependent, meaning there’s no need to pair it to your smartphone – simply mount it on the bike and your helmet, and go for a ride. All this tech is pretty impressive, to say the least, and for 89 Euros, or about $98 USD, it’s a reasonable price to pay for such a degree of added safety.