Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller has revealed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the current season, bringing an end to a 25-year career with the club.

In a club press release, the 35-year-old shared his thoughts on his time coming to an end with Bayern.

“It’s clear that today is not like any other day for me. My 25 years as an FC Bayern Munich player will come to an end in the summer. It’s been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs.

“I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain. What I want as a farewell should be clear: titles we can celebrate together, and moments we’ll remember fondly for a long time.

“We’re going to give our all in the coming weeks to bring the league title back to Munich and reach our coveted ‘Finale Dahoam’. Let’s do it together!”.

Müller, who has been with Bayern Munich since he was a child, became one of the most important figures in Bayern’s modern history, winning numerous domestic and international titles, including multiple Bundesliga championships and the 2020 UEFA Champions League.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Sporting director Christoph Freund thanked Müller for his service to Bayern, currently sitting 1st in Germany’s Bundesliga.

“Thomas Müller: no tricks, no show, just an incredible amount of instinct and extraordinary reading of the game – a pure footballer. There’ll never be another one like him, that’s for sure, and he internalised FC Bayern from a young age.

This decision was extremely hard, as everyone can understand. In the end it was for reasons of squad planning, and the most important thing is that you can look each other in the eye afterwards. That’s the case here. Now we will do everything we can to finish with more trophies.”

He also retired from Germany duty after their exit from Euro 2024, ending his international career with 131 caps and 45 goals.