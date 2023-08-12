Here is the information about the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 2 episode 7 release date and time. This is when the new Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 2 episode will be available to stream for those in the US (ET, CT, and PT) time zones.

When is the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 2 episode 7 release date and time?

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 2 episode 7’s release date is Saturday, August 19.

For international audiences, Disney Plus is simulcasting the series. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is also available to stream on Hulu for those located in the United States. The episode with English subtitles will be available 30 minutes after it airs in Japan.

The season 2 episode 7 release time in the US is:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the episode will be out in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 2

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War – The Separation is available to stream on Disney+ internationally. For those in the US, it is also available to stream on Hulu.

About Bleach

Bleach is a shonen manga series created by Tite Kubo. Shueisha serialized the manga starting in August 2001 until August 2016. Viz Media began to handle the North American release of the series in 2004. The Bleach manga has 74 volumes in total. It is considered as one of the best-selling manga in history.

Studio Pierrot does the anime adaptation of the series. The first season of the Bleach anime premiered in October 2004. The series continued on with a total of 16 seasons, which aired from 2004 to 2012. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War adapts the manga’s final story arc. The first season premiered in October 2022.