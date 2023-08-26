Here is the must-know information about the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 2 episode 9 release date and time. This is when the new Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 2 episode will be available to stream for those in the US (ET, CT, and PT) time zones.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 2 episode 9’s release date is Saturday, September 2.

For international audiences, Disney Plus is simulcasting the series. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is also available to stream on Hulu for those located in the United States. The episode with English subtitles will be out 30 minutes after its release in Japan.

The season 2 episode 9 release time in the US is:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the episode will be out in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 2

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War – The Separation is available to stream on Disney+ internationally. If you are located in the US, it is also available to stream on Hulu.

About Bleach

Bleach is a shonen manga series created by Tite Kubo. Shueisha started serialization of the manga in August 2001 and the series ended in August 2016. Viz Media began handling the North American release of Bleach in 2004. The Bleach manga has 74 volumes in total and is considered as one of the best-selling manga in history.

Studio Pierrot is the one behind the anime adaptation of the series. The first season of the anime premiered in October 2004. The series had a total of 16 seasons, which aired from 2004 to 2012. Meanwhile, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War premiered in October 2022. It adapts the manga’s final story arc.