A Delaware animal shelter is scrambling to care for thousands of birds after a tragic shipping error left them stranded without food, water, or ventilation for several days.

According to Tiffani Amber at WBOC , the First State Animal Center and SPCA received between 10,000 and 12,000 birds on May 2, following a shocking alert from the Delaware Department of Agriculture.

The birds, intended for multiple U.S. states including Texas and Florida, were en route from a Pennsylvania hatchery when a logistical failure rerouted them to a Sussex County post office.

There, they remained for over three days—packed into 300 cardboard crates, with no sustenance and little air circulation. Tragically, many didn’t survive the ordeal.

Jennifer Wright of the First State Animal Center and SPCA described the scene as “overwhelming,” explaining that her team was forced to separate live birds from the dead as soon as the shipment arrived in a USPS trailer. “We were all floored,” she said. “We expected maybe 250, 300 birds — not 250 crates.”

Roughly 8,100 birds were alive by Friday evening, but despite tireless care from shelter staff, nearly 2,000 more passed away over the weekend. The surviving birds include quail, ducks, and geese—many of them now recovering thanks to round-the-clock care.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture has launched an investigation into how this large-scale mishap occurred. In the meantime, the First State Animal Center has pledged to continue caring for the birds until they’re healthy enough to be adopted.

This heartbreaking incident highlights just how little protection animals have when treated as commodities. If you’re as disturbed by this as we are, consider speaking up for animals. Skip products involving factory farming, Support local sanctuaries, and explore a plant-based lifestyle. Every choice counts—and every life matters.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 8 May 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Daria_vg/Shutterstock.



