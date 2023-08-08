Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads is rolling out more new features, including the ability for users to review posts they’ve liked, as it looks to reverse a major exodus of users since the platform’s high-profile launch in July.

As of this week, Threads users can review their activity by clicking into their settings tab and clicking a subsection titled “Your likes.” Meta appears to have tested the feature among Android users beginning last week before rolling it out to its wider user base.

A similar feature is available on Instagram, which is closely tied to Threads, as well as Elon Musk’s X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. On X, user profile pages have a tab titled “likes” which allows both the account owner and other users to review their favorite posts.

Zuckerberg’s team has steadily added features to Threads, which has already lost more than half of the 100 million users who initially signed up for the app for its July 5 debut. Meta has faced criticism from X owner Elon Musk and others who allege Threads is merely a clone of Twitter.







Threads has lost more than half its user base. REUTERS

Nevertheless, Zuckerberg declared in a post last Saturday that Threads had “a good week” and was “on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long-term app.”

Zuckerberg, whose public animosity with Musk has grown to the extent that the duo has scheduled a live-streamed cage match, also teased more upcoming features for Threads – including a search function and a web version of the app.

“Lots of work ahead but excited about the team’s pace of shipping,” Zuckerberg said.







Mark Zuckerberg said more features would be unveiled in the weeks ahead. Getty Images

Last month, Threads added a much-requested chronological newsfeed option for its users, allowing them to sort their feeds by their most recent posts or the original, algorithmically driven “For You” feed.”

Threads has steadily lost users despite the lukewarm public reaction to Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter to X.

Musk has argued the rebrand was necessary to accurately reflect X’s transition from a social media site to an “everything app” that will have a wider array of features.