Nearly 15,000 of those claims have been made in Quebec. So far, across Canada, 2,169 asylum claimants have been sent back to the United States for being ineligible to be in Canada. The two nations have an agreement, the Safe Third Country Agreement, which says that refugees must make a claim at their first country of entry. If they traverse the United States but do not make a claim and instead try to claim asylum in Canada they can return to the United States, unless they meet exceptions.