Three children are dead after an overnight crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke that police say they believe is related to impaired driving.

The crash happened around 12:33 a.m. near Renforth Drive and Highway 401 on the eastbound off ramp, Toronto police said in a post on X on Sunday morning.

A vehicle struck a stopped vehicle that had six occupants, police said. It’s unclear whether the second vehicle was parked on the road shoulder or not. CBC reached out to police for more details, but did not immediately receive a response.

Two children were pronounced dead on site, the post said. A third child was pronounced dead in hospital.

A fourth child and two adults were taken to hospital, police said. All three suffered serious injuries but are not in critical condition, Toronto paramedics said.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and faces impaired driving charges, police said. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Paramedics could not say whether it was a family in the stopped vehicle. They also did not provide the ages of the victims.

Renforth Drive is closed for the police investigation.