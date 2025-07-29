The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has selected three companies to do initial technology studies for a Lunar Utility Rover.

The three companies selected, Canadensys Aerospace, MDA Space and Mission Control will split the $14.6 million in funding allocated for the 18 month studies.

This is a high-stakes technology development, and whoever is ultimately selected will gain a significant head start that could be leveraged for future missions and the development of a commercial product line.

In a news release, the CSA states that “Canada’s utility rover is set to provide critical assistance to astronauts and support operations, including transporting cargo, performing logistics and construction duties on the Moon.”

There are several requirement for the Lunar Utility Rover (LUV) including;

Support a lifespan of minimum 10 years;

Survive the roughly two-week-long lunar night, with temperatures as low as -200°C;

Be operated from a Canadian operations centre on Earth and by astronauts on the Moon or in orbit around the Moon and;

Utilize robotic tools, scientific instruments and advanced sensors to support operations on the Moon.

Canadensys Aerospace

Canadensys Aerospace said it’s team for the “1-tonne class Canadian Lunar Utility Rover” includes “major partners NGC Aerospace in Sherbrooke (Quebec), Astrolab in the United States, Venturi Lab in Switzerland, Thales Alenia Space in Italy, and Concordia University in Montreal.

Christian Sallaberger, Canadensys President and CEO, said, “Developing a sustainable lunar presence is humanity’s most ambitious international effort to date. We are proud at Canadensys to be able to contribute our expertise to this work as we continue to define Canada’s lunar rover activities.”

Canadensys was also selected in 2022 to build Canada’s first lunar over.

Sample LUV configuration being evaluated by Canadensys. Credit: Canadensys Aerospace

MDA Space

The MDA Space team includes the Centre de Technologies Avancées BRP – Université de Sherbrooke (CTA) and the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS).

MDA said that “As part of this effort, the team will integrate MDA SKYMAKER™ – a full suite of scalable and modular space robotics derived from Canadarm technology – paving the way for scalable, autonomous mobility solutions on the lunar surface to deliver reliable and adaptable operations in challenging lunar environments.”

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space said, “We’re proud to be working alongside CTA and UTIAS to help shape Canada’s role in lunar exploration. This early concept study will help build the foundation for new lunar logistics solutions to support long-term human presence on the Moon, enabling reliable delivery of cargo, resources, and mobility for future missions.”

Mission Control

While Canadensys and MDA Space would seem to be the frontrunners in this race based on their past experience and records, one should not count out Mission Control.

The company has experience developing software for lunar missions as their press release states: “Mission Control has provided technology for rover missions and research and development projects to customers around the world including the CSA, NASA, the European Space Agency and is conducting BEACON, a joint lunar rover demonstration mission in partnership with Astrobotic Technologies Inc. on the lunar south pole later this year.”

And a wildcard for Mission Control is Peter Visscher, Vice-President of Rovers. Prior to joining the company in October 2024 he had spent seven years at Canadensys developing rover technologies.

In the Mission Control press release Visscher said, “After leading the design and development of rovers built for the CSA for over almost 17 years, I am thrilled to work on the utility rover, Canada’s most ambitious rover program yet.”

Ewan Reid, Founder & CEO of Mission Control said, “Having been a part of two international rover missions already sent to the Moon, and two more missions coming soon, we’re excited and honoured to be bringing this experience to bear on a fully Canadian mission.”

