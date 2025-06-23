Three spectators died and more than 70 others were injured after falling from the upper stand of a stadium following MC Alger’s second straight Algerian top-flight title win, the Algerian ministry of health said on Sunday.

“The Beni Messous University Hospital received 38 injured people, while three deaths were recorded,” the Algerian ministry of health said in a statement via Facebook, adding: “Ben Aknoun Hospital also received 27 injured people, while Bab El Oued Hospital received 16.”

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow and with hearts that we received the news of our supporter Younes Amguzzi, who passed away after falling from the upper stands,” MC Alger said earlier in an Instagram post.

The club has yet to comment on the other fatalities.