Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday, triggering flash floods and landslides that claimed three lives and left a trail of destruction.

Over 100 people have been rescued from affected areas so far as authorities launched urgent relief and evacuation operations.

Multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged after heavy rain caused a massive landslide in parts of the district. Visuals from the region showed debris strewn across roads and structures submerged or partially collapsed under mud and rubble.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences and assured that the administration is actively working to manage the crisis.

Live Events

“Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour,” the chief minister said in a statement on social media platform X.

He added that a review of restoration, relief, and repair plans would be undertaken later in the day, with the current focus on ground-level rescue and safety measures. Citizens have been advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, in Udhampur, landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to incessant rain brought traffic to a standstill. Long queues of vehicles were seen on either side of the highway as authorities worked to clear the debris.