Israel and Iran traded fresh rounds of strikes overnight on Saturday after Tehran struck Tel Aviv with several waves of ballistic missiles.

At least three Israelis were killed and dozens more injured.

The Israeli military said it had targeted dozens of missile launchers inside Iran while Iranian state TV announced a new volley of ballistic missiles.

Military officials quoted in Iranian media on Saturday morning vowed to expand the conflict in the coming days to include US military bases in the region.

This came hours after Iran launched its wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel, hitting several sites in Tel Aviv including a building inside the compound that hosts the defence ministry and military headquarters.

Israel started the conflict in the early hours of Friday morning with an unprecedented wave of strikes across Iran targeting nuclear facilities and military sites.

A number of senior military leaders were killed, including the head of the Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami and army chief of staff Mohammed Bagheri.

Iran says Israel’s strikes have killed 78 people and wounded more than 320. Several Israelis were killed and dozens wounded in Iran’s counterstrikes.