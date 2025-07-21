Three cases of tergite malformation are described: two in Parabuthus raudus (Simon, 1888) from Botswana and one in Lychas sp. from Australia. One adult female P. raudus had tergite IV almost split into two parts, an anomaly that also affected tergites II–III. In another female P. raudus, a longitudinal depression presented across tergites I–IV. In Lychas sp., tergites I–II are strongly constricted transversely, exposing the adjacent pleural membrane dorsally.

Sherwood, Danniella & Tang, Victoria. (2025). Three more cases of tergite malformation in two buthid scorpion species revealed from citizen science data (Scorpiones: Buthidae). Revista Ibérica de Aracnología. 46. 135-137.