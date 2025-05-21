Three new genera as well as one new species belonging to Lycosidae are described, Houcosa gen. nov. (type species: Houcosa zhaoi sp. nov., ♂♀), Kuncosa gen. nov. (type species: Arctosa ningboensis Yin, Bao & Zhang, 1996) and Loongcosa gen. nov. (type species: Pardosa dentitegulum Yin, Peng, Xie, Bao & Wang, 1997). Seven new combinations are proposed: Kuncosa fujiii (Tanaka, 1985), comb. nov., K. hikosanensis (Tanaka, 1985), comb. nov., K. kwangreungensis (Paik & Tanaka, 1986), comb. nov., K. ningboensis (Yin, Bao & Zhang, 1996), comb. nov. (all ex. Arctosa), K. zhui (Yu & Song, 1988), comb. nov., Loongcosa dentitegulum (Yin, Peng, Xie, Bao & Wang, 1997), comb. nov. and L. wuyiensis (Yu & Song, 1988), comb. nov. (all ex. Pardosa). The male of Kuncosa ningboensis and the female of Loongcosa dentitegulum are described for the first time. Detailed descriptions of copulatory organs and somatic features of the new and known species are provided, along with photographs and a distribution map.

Wang L-Y, Marusik YM, Zhang Z-S (2025) Three new genera of wolf spiders (Araneae, Lycosidae) living on the forest floor in East Asia. ZooKeys 1239: 123-145. https://doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.1239.152834