Three new species of the spider genus Cicurina Menge, 1871, C. jinyun sp. nov. (♂♀), C. yinhe sp. nov. (♂♀) and C. zhangfui sp. nov. (♂), are described from Chongqing, China. Morphological descriptions, photographs, and illustrations of copulatory organs are provided. The number of documented Cicurina species in Chongqing increases from 10 to 13.

Chen H-Y, Wang L-Y, Zhang Z-S, Zhang F (2025) Three new species of the genus Cicurina Menge, 1871 from Chongqing, China (Araneae, Cicurinidae). ZooKeys 1248: 309-319. https://doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.1248.151580