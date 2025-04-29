Three new species of the genus Weintrauboa Hormiga, 2003 are described here as: W. denticulata sp. nov. (Hunan, ♂), W. shenwu sp. nov. (Hubei and Chongqing, ♂♀), and W. wanglangensis sp. nov. (Sichuan, ♂♀). Detailed descriptions, photographs of genital characters, somatic features, and a distribution map are provided.

Gao Z, Irfan M, Wang L-Y (2025) Three new species of the genus Weintrauboa Hormiga, 2003 (Araneae, Linyphiidae) from China. ZooKeys 1236: 185-196. https://doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.1236.146324