





The New York Giants are running into issues in their search for a new special teams coordinator under coach Brian Daboll.

After New York fired longtime coordinator Thomas McGaughey earlier this week, three different teams have blocked the Giants from interviewing potential candidates.

The Carolina Panthers reportedly denied New York permission to interview special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on Saturday. Earlier in the week, the Atlanta Falcons blocked them from interviewing special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, and the Los Angeles Chargers rejected New York’s request to bring in special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken.

All three of those teams—the Panthers, Falcons and Chargers—are still looking to fill a head-coaching vacancy after firing Frank Reich, Arthur Smith and Brandon Staley.

McGaughey had served as the Giants’ special teams coordinator since 2018.

New York, after a disappointing 6–11 season, is looking to hire new defensive and special teams coordinators this offseason.








