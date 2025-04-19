Three more Palestinians have been killed and others wounded on Saturday evening as Israeli forces continued bombing the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli air strike hit a home near al-Uruba school in Nuseirat refugee camp, killing one.

Elsewhere, Israeli jets targeted a house in the eastern part of the al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City. Several civilians were reportedly wounded, according to Palestinian media.

Meanwhile, an Israeli drone targeted a home in the Qizan al-Najjar area, east of Khan Younis, killing two Palestinian residents.