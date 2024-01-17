Shah Rukh Khan has stamped his authority at box office as he became first actor to deliver 525 cr nett domestic and 1050 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months with Jawan! If those blockbusters were not enough, SRK scored hattrick with Dunki in December as film zoomed past 461 cr worldwide gross in 25 days itself.

Shah Rukh Khan Set To Dominate Award Season In 2023

Shah Rukh Khan starrer films in 2023 broke every record possible. King Khan has collected more than 2700 crore worldwide gross through three films.

Shah Rukh’s films get combined 41 nominations at 69th Filmfare awards.

Pathaan – 16 Nominations

Jawan – 16 Nominations

Dunki – 9 Nominations

SRK will dominate every possible record this year and this record of 41 nominations at Filmfare awards will stand test of time, probably for decade.

Massive 8 Crore Footfalls In Single Year For Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh crossed massive 8 Crores footfalls in single year. Jawan crossed 3.93 cores footfalls followed by Pathaan’s 3.20 crore footfalls. Dunki has crossed 1 crore footfalls taking total tally to 8.13 crore footfalls. This will be one record which will be toughest to break for any star in times to come.

This record comes in a time when audience is divided among ott, tv and cinemas. Shah Rukh Khan also delivered two all time grossers in span of 7 months which is first time ever in history of Hindi cinema. This is again a record which will stand test of time.

