Police are searching for a gunman who wounded three teenagers in a shooting in Boyle Heights on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about a multi-victim shooting at 3:51 p.m. in the 400 block of North Soto Street, according to a department spokesperson. The Los Angeles Fire Department took a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, who were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, to local hospitals, police said.

The suspect was last seen traveling northbound on North Soto Street in a gray BMW sedan, police said. Authorities described the suspect as a heavyset man wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt and blue pants.

The incident triggered a large law enforcement response and the closure of North Soto Street in both directions, according to helicopter video from KTLA.