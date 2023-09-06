Three unverified lights allegedly spotted in Kettering, Ohio in August 2023 have sparked talks on the possible visit by “aliens” in the “UFOs”, while others are more intrigued by its appearance.

Gone are the days when aerial sightings and theories surrounding alien life were mostly limited to fiction. Alleged UFO sightings have become common worldwide and most of the wild claims are supported by the unverified evidence on TikTok and other social media platforms. A clip claiming to show UFOs over Ohio is the latest to attract a great deal of attention.

Three ‘UFOs’ fly over Kettering, Ohio

The unverified footage of three glowing objects spotted over Kettering in Ohio was allegedly filmed on September 3, 2023.

You can see three unidentified objects cruising in the night sky before disappearing mysteriously. The light emitting from the overall body of the alleged UFO makes it look as if it were ablaze.

The video was originally shared on the TikTok account MysteryMan and the caption claims: “This incredible footage was taken September 3, 2023, in Kettering, Ohio Which is a suburb of the city of Dayton.”

“Regardless of what these are and where they come from, they are incredible to see,” it reads further.

The original source of the clip hasn’t been disclosed and the TikToik account in question is the only one to show it. As the supposed sighting hasn’t been reported, it’s hard to determine if the clip is real.

TikTok users take a wild guess

While the believers are convinced the alleged UFOs in Ohio must be carrying “aliens”, those who don’t believe in extraterrestrial lives have resorted to making wild guesses.

One wrote in the comments under the video that the three lights could be “flares” used for signaling in the night or when it’s dark.

“They can be Starlink rockets. They are seen from many regions,” suggested another.

Another randomly guessed they could be “swamp gas light” although that’s unlikely when you consider the height at which the objects were flying.

For all we know, the clip could be AI-generated or a convincing CGI as none of the above claims have been confirmed by the investigators or the United States government.

