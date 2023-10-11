George Pickens, Kenny Pickett burn the Ravens The Steelers’ offense was hideous for the most part Sunday, but the winning play was a beauty. Second-year receiver George Pickens made it happen, but it wouldn’t have been possible with the best throw of Kenny Pickett’s shaky afternoon. With 1:23 remaining in regulation, and Pittsburgh trailing 10–8 with a second-and-9 at the Ravens’ 41-yard line, the Steelers were in 11-personnel with Pickens (No. 14) lined up wide right. Baltimore was showing blitz with man coverage across the board. It was a risky defensive call, but one designed to pressure Pickett into a negative play. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 To Pickett’s credit, he wasted no time. Before the ball was snapped, he knew the ball was going to Pickens, who was running a go route against Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey (No. 44). With no safety help, it was a chance for Pittsburgh’s best receiver to make a play. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 As you can see, Pickett threw the ball with Pickens about six yards off the line of scrimmage. Humphrey had perfect position, taking away the inside and using the sideline as a second defender. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 However, Pickens gained a yard of separation as the two ran 20-plus more yards down the sideline. And to Pickett’s credit, the throw was perfectly placed in front of Pickens, but not leading him either into the field or into the boundary. The Ravens essentially challenged Pickett to make a great play, and he did. The Steelers' offense was brutal all day, but when they needed it most, they took advantage of single coverage for George Pickens. Perfect throw by Kenny Pickett, nice separation by Pickens, and a winner. pic.twitter.com/tyOBft8lTK — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 10, 2023

Zack Moss follows perfect Colts’ blocking to paydirt The Colts have run the ball well this season. They rank 12th in yards per carry (4.4) and seventh in total rushing yards (656). On Sunday against the Titans, Zack Moss helped both figures. Moss gained 165 yards on 23 carries, including a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter, which we’ll go over below. With 41 seconds remaining in the opening period, Indianapolis faced third-and-1. The Colts went three wide with tight end Drew Ogletree (No. 85) inline to the right side. Moss (No. 21) was sidecar to quarterback Anthony Richardson. Tennessee matched the look with seven in the box, while playing a nickel package. On the snap, Richardson handed off to Moss with Titans corner Sean Murphy-Bunting (No. 0) holding the right edge. You can immediately see the enormous hole in the left side of the line. Left tackle Blake Freeland (No. 73) and left guard Quenton Nelson (No. 56) sealed their men to the outside. Center Ryan Kelly (No. 78) executed the toughest block in football, getting a reach block on defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (No. 94), which opened an enormous lane. On the right side, guard Will Fries (No. 75) climbed to the second level and stonewalled linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (No. 2), while tackle Braden Smith (No. 72) got a reach block on Jeffery Simmons (No. 94), one of the best defensive linemen in football. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 From there, Moss hit the hole and was gone for an easy jaunt. Take a look in his wake, though. Two Titans were on the ground, while Simmons barely kept his feet. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 It wasn’t only a touchdown; it was a tone-setter for the remainder of the afternoon. I defy anybody to find better blocking than this. Titans were strewn all over the field. Moss was never touched on a 56-yard touchdown run. Absolutely perfect work from the front, highlighted by Braden Smith and Ryan Kelly. pic.twitter.com/NhSRTMNncb — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 10, 2023