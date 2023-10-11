There were plenty of game-changing plays in Week 5. Below, we’re going to focus on three which either won their battles or showcased a chief reason why the game went how it did.
In Pittsburgh, the Steelers struggled to move the ball all afternoon against a staunch Ravens defense before one play changed the day, and the AFC North standings. In the Colts-Titans matchup, an unheralded running back had a career day, with a little help from his larger friends. And in Los Angeles, the continued rise of an Eagles star was on full display.
As always, all video and pictures are from the all-22 film courtesy of NFL+.
George Pickens, Kenny Pickett burn the Ravens
The Steelers’ offense was hideous for the most part Sunday, but the winning play was a beauty.
Second-year receiver George Pickens made it happen, but it wouldn’t have been possible with the best throw of Kenny Pickett’s shaky afternoon.
With 1:23 remaining in regulation, and Pittsburgh trailing 10–8 with a second-and-9 at the Ravens’ 41-yard line, the Steelers were in 11-personnel with Pickens (No. 14) lined up wide right. Baltimore was showing blitz with man coverage across the board. It was a risky defensive call, but one designed to pressure Pickett into a negative play.
To Pickett’s credit, he wasted no time. Before the ball was snapped, he knew the ball was going to Pickens, who was running a go route against Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey (No. 44). With no safety help, it was a chance for Pittsburgh’s best receiver to make a play.
As you can see, Pickett threw the ball with Pickens about six yards off the line of scrimmage. Humphrey had perfect position, taking away the inside and using the sideline as a second defender.
However, Pickens gained a yard of separation as the two ran 20-plus more yards down the sideline. And to Pickett’s credit, the throw was perfectly placed in front of Pickens, but not leading him either into the field or into the boundary.
The Ravens essentially challenged Pickett to make a great play, and he did.
The Steelers' offense was brutal all day, but when they needed it most, they took advantage of single coverage for George Pickens.
Perfect throw by Kenny Pickett, nice separation by Pickens, and a winner. pic.twitter.com/tyOBft8lTK
— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 10, 2023
Zack Moss follows perfect Colts’ blocking to paydirt
The Colts have run the ball well this season. They rank 12th in yards per carry (4.4) and seventh in total rushing yards (656).
On Sunday against the Titans, Zack Moss helped both figures. Moss gained 165 yards on 23 carries, including a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter, which we’ll go over below.
With 41 seconds remaining in the opening period, Indianapolis faced third-and-1. The Colts went three wide with tight end Drew Ogletree (No. 85) inline to the right side. Moss (No. 21) was sidecar to quarterback Anthony Richardson. Tennessee matched the look with seven in the box, while playing a nickel package.
On the snap, Richardson handed off to Moss with Titans corner Sean Murphy-Bunting (No. 0) holding the right edge. You can immediately see the enormous hole in the left side of the line.
Left tackle Blake Freeland (No. 73) and left guard Quenton Nelson (No. 56) sealed their men to the outside. Center Ryan Kelly (No. 78) executed the toughest block in football, getting a reach block on defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (No. 94), which opened an enormous lane.
On the right side, guard Will Fries (No. 75) climbed to the second level and stonewalled linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (No. 2), while tackle Braden Smith (No. 72) got a reach block on Jeffery Simmons (No. 94), one of the best defensive linemen in football.
From there, Moss hit the hole and was gone for an easy jaunt. Take a look in his wake, though. Two Titans were on the ground, while Simmons barely kept his feet.
It wasn’t only a touchdown; it was a tone-setter for the remainder of the afternoon.
I defy anybody to find better blocking than this. Titans were strewn all over the field. Moss was never touched on a 56-yard touchdown run.
Absolutely perfect work from the front, highlighted by Braden Smith and Ryan Kelly. pic.twitter.com/NhSRTMNncb
— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 10, 2023
Jalen Carter continues to dominate the interior for Eagles
Few players, rookie or not, have been better this season than Jalen Carter.
The first-year defensive tackle has been a bully inside, collecting 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while racking up 23 pressures, tied for best among interior rushers alongside future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
On Sunday in Los Angeles, Carter showed why he’s a force. With the Eagles leading 17–14, the Rams got the ball out of halftime. Facing first-and-15 at its own 20-yard line, Los Angeles called a straight drop-back for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The trench battle was simple. Philadelphia brought four with no games or disguises; the Rams had five to block them.
On the play, Los Angeles slid right guard Kevin Dotson (No. 69) to help tackle Rob Havenstein (No. 79) with Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick (No. 7). Everyone else was singled up, including center Coleman Shelton (No. 65) on Carter (No. 98).
As you can already see, the notion of blocking Carter with Shelton was an immediate, irretrievable disaster. Carter was swimming inside, using his right arm/hand to clear. Shelton had no chance, looking down and blocking air.
By the time Stafford hit his back foot, this is what he saw.
The result was an easy 11-yard sack, Carter’s second of the day in an eventual 23–14 victory.
GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM @breadmanjalen#PHIvsLAR | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NFx11jZORg
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2023