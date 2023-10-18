Lions fool the Buccaneers, and then Jared Goff lights them up Jared Goff is playing at an elite level. This year, the quarterback ranks fifth in passing yardage (1,618) and touchdowns (11), fourth in QBR (73.3) and third in yards per attempt (8.0). Some of it has been Goff playing phenomenally on his own. Some has been the genius of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Both were on display in the play below. Leading 10–6 early in the third quarter against the Buccaneers, Detroit faced third-and-10 on Tampa Bay’s 45-yard line. The Lions went trips right with rookie tight end Sam LaPorta (No. 87) to the left. The Buccaneers were in a Cover 3, single-high look. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 Just as center Frank Ragnow grabbed the ball, he quick-snapped. The Lions did a great job disguising, with none of the offensive linemen putting their hands down. Tampa Bay wasn’t ready. Check out the safeties. They’re going to rotate with Antoine Winfield Jr. (No. 31) coming down and Ryan Neal (No. 23) taking the deep third. The pass rush was also caught off guard, giving Goff a great pocket. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 You’ll notice Lions receiver Jameson Williams (No. 9) ahead of his teammates, running a go route. Neal should have had help from corner Carlton Davis III (No. 24) down the right sideline, but Johnson had an answer for that as well. Detroit sent receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on a deep out, which forced Davis to drive on his route. This made Neal run with Williams after getting a late start. Goff saw it and loaded up for the deep ball. From there, Goff needed to lead Williams to the corner—and he did so beautifully. The result was a 45-yard touchdown and a 17–6 lead, which the Lions never relinquished. Sometimes, it's all in the details. The Lions went quick-snap on the Buccaneers and caught them in a late rotation. Jared Goff, who is playing fantastic football, lays out a well-placed pass for Jameson Williams. Ben Johnson. Jared Goff. Jameson Williams. TD. pic.twitter.com/A9Qmg6Qn4B — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 17, 2023

Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill show strength of Chiefs’ defense After years of the Chiefs’ offense being the big name on the marquee, Kansas City’s defense is making a run for top billing. On Thursday night against Russell Wilson and the Broncos, the Chiefs showed why they rank second in points against, sixth in both total (284.0) and passing yardage (183.8) allowed, and are tied for fifth in yards per play allowed (4.7). With five minutes remaining in the first quarter, Denver trailed 3–0 with a first-and-10 on its own 45-yard line. The Broncos came out in 12-personnel (RB, two TEs, two WRs) with Kansas City playing nickel. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 On the snap, the Broncos ran a two-man route to the left with receivers Jerry Jeudy (No. 10) and Marvin Mims Jr. (No. 19). Jeudy ran a deep curl, sitting down in the zone’s void, while Mims ran a mirroring comeback. The Chiefs brought star corner McDuffie (No. 22) on a blitz off the right side while playing Cover 3 behind it. Linebackers Drue Tranquill (No. 23) and Nick Bolton (No. 32) were both in underneath coverage, charged with getting depth while being able to drive on an outlet pass. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 As Wilson hit the back of his drop, running back Javonte Williams (No. 33) leaked out to provide an outlet. Tranquill, who initially dropped in coverage under Jeudy, runs full speed at Williams. Wilson saw Tranquill vacate the zone and began to cock his arm. However, Bolton understood the situation. He knew no routes were run to his right, and so Bolton replaced Tranquill to take away some of the occupied side. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 The result was an interception, the first of two on the night for Wilson in Kansas City’s 19–8 victory. The Chiefs defense is playing lights out. This play by Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton shows some of why. Wilson has Jeudy sitting down against zone. Tranquill gets great depth but sees Javonte Williams leak out and drives. Bolton quickly replaces and Wilson never sees him. INT. pic.twitter.com/0CrBEdP8F6 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 14, 2023