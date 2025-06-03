Government whip Mark Gerretsen insists nothing went wrong with a throne speech sub-amendment vote that now calls on the government to table an economic update before Parliament breaks for the summer.

The Liberals were defeated 166 to 164 on Monday evening after four Liberal MPs did not vote because of paired abstentions.

“Paired abstentions” happen when parties agree to have a member sit out a vote because someone from another party is not able to attend.

The sub-amendment, tabled by interim Opposition leader Andrew Scheer, adds a passage to the throne speech that calls for some kind of spring economic update.

It also says that update should include the government’s plan to “unleash Canada’s economic potential” and explain how it will respect provincial jurisdiction and Indigenous rights.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon says this is a non-binding motion and the vote that really matters is the confidence motion tomorrow on adopting the throne speech.