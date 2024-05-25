



REI’s Anniversary Sale is underway with thousands of deals on big-ticket items like Co-op Cycles e-bikes, The North Face tents, and a ton of Arc’teryx clothing, making now the best time to pick up the gear you need for summer adventures. Whether you’re into camping, road-tripping, or mountain biking, you may be familiar with Thule—the Swedish brand that’s best known for its high-quality roof boxes and bike racks. The brand is also known for being pricey, but right now, some of its best equipment is on sale, including a near-perfectly-rated hitch rack that holds up to 120 pounds.

Typically $750, the Thule T2 Pro XTR 2-Bike Hitch Rack is 20% off, dropping the price to $600. Not only has this strong bike rack collected more than 300 five-star ratings, but of the 10,000-plus items marked down during REI’s Anniversary Sale, it’s a top 10 bestseller. That’s because it’s a versatile, durable option that can accommodate almost any kind of bike. REI’s Anniversary Sale runs until May 27, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to save $150.

Thule T2 Pro XTR 2-Bike Hitch Rack, $600 (was $750) at REI