The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI), has launched the Disability Technology and Innovation Programme (DTIP) at the Central University of Technology (CUT) in Bloemfontein on Monday, 4 August 2025.

The launch marked a pivotal moment in South Africa’s commitment to inclusive innovation. The event brought together government officials, youth, innovators, disability rights organisations, academia, and members of the public symbolising a united call to action for accessible, barrier-breaking innovation. The DTIP is a first-of-its-kind programme that places disability inclusion at the centre of South Africa’s innovation agenda, ensuring that persons with disabilities are not only participants, but also leaders and innovators in a rapidly changing technological age.

This strategic programme is a targeted programme to address exclusion of disability in the technology and innovation space by promoting development of disability innovations and technologies and enhancing full and equal participation of Persons with Disabilities in the innovation-entrepreneurship process with a focus on scaling innovations developed by and for persons with disabilities, many of whom are youth with lived experience.

“The launch of this programme reflects TIA’s strategic commitment to embedding inclusivity across the National System of Innovation,” said Dr. Anitha Ramsuran, Manager: Transformation and Innovation for Inclusive Development.

“Persons with disabilities have been systemically excluded from participating meaningfully in South Africa’s innovation space. With DTIP, we are not only creating access, but we are also enabling leadership, ownership, and equity for innovators with disabilities and users alike.”

The launch of the programme occurred in parallel to the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina’s official launch of four locally developed designed to enhance the lives of persons with disabilities in South Africa. These were previously supported by TIA through the GIP and TADF, some of these technologies were developed by innovators with disabilities.

Ka-Dah Device – A wearable system allowing visually impaired users to operate smartphones through audio commands.

Virecom – A video remote interpreting service that provides real-time access to South African Sign Language at public service points.

WeSignIt – A QR-code powered app that translates written content into South African Sign Language.

ShazaCin – An audio-described storytelling app that enables blind users to engage with films and tourist experiences.

TIA Board Member and disability rights advocate, Ms. Sebenzile Matsebula, highlighted the systemic gaps that DTIP is addressing.

“For too long, innovation has not spoken to the realities of people with disabilities. With DTIP, we are not just opening doors, we are redesigning the entire space to make sure those doors exist in the first place. This programme ensures that innovation is not only accessible but led by those it seeks to serve.” she said. “As a woman with a lived experience of disability, I understand first-hand the power of inclusive technologies to transform lives and unlock opportunities.”

TIA also announced that a national database of disability technologies has been developed and will be used to upscale these technologies through support for further technology development and commercialisation. In addition, a dedicated Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Rural Assisted Devices, funded by TIA and operated by Shonaquip, will serve as a national testing site for inclusive products for persons with disabilities.

The launch aligns with South Africa’s leadership in the G20 Disability Inclusion Working Group, affirming the country’s role as a global advocate for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA). The timing also follows Psycho-Social Disability Awareness Month, amplifying public consciousness and policy action.