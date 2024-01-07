TiaCorine and Luh Tyler have been making some noise for quite some time, and now, the rising stars have announced their newest collaboration.

In an Instagram post made on Friday (January 5), the “Lotto” rapper revealed that she and the Florida native would be dropping a track called “Yung Joc” on January 12.

The pair didn’t give any further details about the track, and didn’t mention the possibility of any accompanying video.

Check out the announcement below.

Last month, Luh Tyler went viral when he and Latto got into the Christmas spirit with “The Grinch Freestyle.”

Released on December 15, the song finds Latto comparing a grumpy man to the famed Dr. Seuss character as someone with full Grinch makeup rides around on a bike in the accompanying video.

“N-gga callin’ like, ‘Come home’ – why you actin’ like the Grinch?” she raps on the hook. “Boy, you better watch your tone ‘fore I show you how it get!”

The track comes about six months after the pair were spotted in the studio together, which may have been the session during which this track took shape.

While the collab with rising star Luh Tyler is in the bag, Latto has her sights set on some more big collaborations as well.

The 777 rapper was asked about who she’d love to team up with from a business as well as music perspective, and she told Forbes that Rihanna fits the bill perfectly on both fronts.

“Business, RiRi. RiRi. I just feel like she touched our generation in a whole different way,” Latto explained. “I feel like women like me who might have a little motion going on, she showed us that it’s possible for us to take it a whole different level.

“So definitely RiRi. Music and business. What’s up, RiRi? Call me girl. I did a song with Mariah Carey, I did a song with Christina Aguilera, I did a song with Lil Wayne. It’s so limitless, I feel like anything could happen.”

And at the very least, she knows she’s already on RiRi’s radar, as Latto revealed in October that she’d joined the team as an official Savage x Fenty ambassador.